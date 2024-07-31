MassDOT Taps Rivermoor, Weston & Sampson to Develop NEVI Stations

Weston & Sampson and Rivermoor Energy have been selected, as a team, by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the development of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations on Massachusetts’ roadways.

The MassDOT NEVI initiative will add ultra-fast EV charging facilities at least every 50 miles and within one mile of highway exits and entrances across Massachusetts’ interstate highways and state routes classified as federal “Alternative Fuel Corridors.” Charging developments will be open publicly to all drivers, and each fast-charging development will have four or more 150-kW+ charging ports, delivering the fastest charging in the industry with state-of-the-art technology.

The Weston & Sampson and Rivermoor team will also provide value-added solutions customized to each development, which may include solar energy, energy storage and green infrastructure appropriate for site-specific conditions. The team will deliver the entire solution, from planning to “go-live,” with in-house expertise across project planning, utility interconnection, engineering, permitting, development, construction, ownership, financing, management and operations.

“Weston & Sampson is pleased and honored to have been selected by MassDOT to help implement the NEVI program,” says Johanna D. Hall, Customer Experience Management senior team leader at Weston & Sampson. “Weston & Sampson has a proven and successful track record with MassDOT and is looking forward to working on this important initiative. Electric vehicles are critical to helping the commonwealth meet its climate objectives, and our staff’s expertise and experience will enable MassDOT to meet these goals. We are committed to helping the state meet new climate goals and objectives, and we are excited to get to work.”

“Rivermoor Energy is proud to support clean energy and EV charging innovation in the commonwealth,” adds John H. Tourtelotte, managing director of Rivermoor. “The ultra-fast EV charging solutions that our team is developing will deliver the industry’s fastest charging speeds, enabling drivers to get back on the road with a full charge in as little as 20 minutes. We are motivated to be a leader in making transportation cleaner, less expensive and more driver-friendly in the commonwealth. Let’s remove obstacles to EV adoption, turn range anxiety into ancient history and make fast charging ubiquitous.”

Rivermoor and Weston & Sampson have successfully implemented regional, town-wide, and city-wide EV charging solutions, from western to eastern Massachusetts. The team’s experience includes development advisory services for Boston’s current city-wide curbside EV charging initiative, planning and development of the town of Chatham’s “Main Street” EV charging solution, installation of Belmont Light’s EV fast charging in Belmont’s town center, and the town of Deerfield’s public EV charging development.