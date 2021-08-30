Maryland Governor Awards $3.7 Million for EV Charging Stations

Maryland is awarding $3.7 million in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to 37 sites using funds from the state’s settlement with Volkswagen (VW) for air pollution violations, Gov. Larry Hogan states.

“For more than six years now, Maryland has been setting an example for the nation of strong environmental leadership,” says Governor Hogan. “This is another important step forward to expanding access to electric vehicle charging across the state and encouraging more Marylanders to purchase and use electric vehicles.”

The state is funding 36 new public fast chargers at 13 locations and 145 workplace charging ports at 24 business locations. The public fast chargers are five to 10 times quicker than the workplace charger ports.

“Zero emission vehicles and clean transportation infrastructure are key drivers to achieving Maryland’s ambitious climate plans, which are among the most detailed and aggressive in the nation,” states Secretary Ben Grumbles of the Maryland Department of the Environment. “Our smart investments in charging infrastructure will accelerate the electric vehicle revolution and grow sustainable public-private partnerships throughout the state.”

Maryland received $75.7 million as part of a $2.7 billion national settlement with VW. A total of $11.3 million of Maryland’s money was directed toward deployment of zero emission vehicle infrastructure to facilitate the state’s adoption of battery, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

“Expanding access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure is critical to achieving both our emissions reduction and EV deployment goals, while serving the needs of Marylanders and visitors alike,” explains Maryland Energy Administration Director Dr. Mary Beth Tung. “These charging stations will help advance Maryland’s status as a national leader in transportation electrification.”

The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) has taken the lead among state agencies in installing EV chargers and arranging for other agencies on state-owned property to install them. A number of the workplace grants were facilitated by DGS.

There are currently more than 36,000 electric vehicles in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Maryland will begin the second round of VW funding by the end of the year.

Additional details can be found here.