Major Utility Chooses PowerFlex to Support EV Rollout

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has selected PowerFlex, a provider of electric vehicle technology, to provide software and support services for a large-scale deployment of EVs in California.

The software, PowerFlex X, will monitor and control nearly 4,000 charging stations currently in development to increase operational efficiency and reduce overall energy costs. Every EV charging site will be equipped with a secure onsite controller, which will stream sensor data to the cloud and optimize the system to ensure peak performance, the company says.

PowerFlex X will also provide PG&E with a customer portal showing real-time monitoring, historical reporting, alerts and dashboards, where they will be able to track energy savings, EV charging metrics, and GHG reductions. The company notes that it provides 24/7 monitoring and guarantees 98% uptime for charging.

For its part, PG&E has committed to electrifying 100% of its light duty fleet, 50% of its medium-duty fleet and 20% of its heavy-duty fleet by 2030.