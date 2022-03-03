Mack’s New Electric Refuse Trucks Offer Enhanced Battery Capacity, Range

Mack Trucks’ next-generation Mack LR Electric battery-electric vehicle (BEV) has been released to the market. The Class 8 Mack LR Electric refuse model combines power, reliability and durability with zero emissions, offering customers a more sustainable option for refuse and recycling collection. Mack began serial production of the LR Electric in 2021 at its Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Pa., where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

“Mack Trucks, the market leader in the refuse industry, is also a leader in e-mobility, and this is another step forward in our ongoing electrification journey,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks’ senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Customer feedback about the Mack LR Electric has been extremely positive, and we look forward to continuing to advance electrification to fulfill the needs of our customers.”

The next generation LR Electric features 42% more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity offering an increased range. Featuring twin electric motors, the Mack LR Electric offers 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak output torque from zero RPM. The LR Electric has a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission, Mack mRIDE suspension and Mack’s proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles.

The LR Electric’s vehicle propulsion is offered through four NMC (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) lithium-ion batteries that are charged though a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system. The four batteries also provide all power for every onboard accessory, driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

“Mack continues to make investments in e-mobility, and we are pleased that this next generation LR Electric further improves our offering,” states Scott Barraclough, Mack’s senior product manager of e-mobility. “Our dealers also are becoming EV certified, so customers will have the same level of service and support they have come to expect from Mack and its extensive dealer network.”

Mack has EV-certified dealers in California, Idaho and Montreal. Mack and Mack Financial Services also recently announced the Mack Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) program to help customers better manage the purchase process for the Mack LR Electric model, and Mack also is partnering with all body builders.