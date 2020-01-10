Mack Trucks Unveils Mack LR Electric Model

Mack Trucks has introduced the Mack LR Electric, a fully electric version of the Mack LR refuse model.

Mack demonstrated the truck for the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) at the Allentown, Pa., Mack Customer Center. Unveiled in May 2019, the Mack LR Electric will begin testing in 2020.

Powered by Mack’s integrated electric powertrain, the Mack LR Electric features two 130 kW motors that deliver a combined 496 peak horsepower and 4,051 foot-pound of torque available from zero RPM. A two-speed Mack Powershift transmission utilizes that power and puts it to the ground through Mack’s proprietary S522R 52,000-pound rear axles. The truck features four NMC lithium-ion batteries that are charged via a 50 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system. All accessories on the Mack LR Electric model are electrically driven through 12 V, 24 V and 600 V circuits.

“The Mack LR Electric demonstrates Mack’s leadership in powertrain innovation, bringing clean, quiet propulsion to the refuse application, which is one of the toughest in heavy-duty trucking due to the harsh operating environments and number of starts and stops during a shift,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. “As we begin Mack’s 120th anniversary this year, we look forward to testing our latest powertrain innovation with DSNY as they put the LR Electric through a rigorous test.”

During the demonstration, the Mack LR Electric was piloted around a test track and skid pad, which simulated the real world stop-and-go driving found in refuse applications.

“Our collection trucks are integral to allowing us to get our job done,” says Kathryn Garcia, commissioner at DSNY. “As a department, we are committed to finding ways to become even cleaner and greener, and we are excited to be able to test this all electric ‘first’ – for both Mack Trucks and for the City of New York.”

DSNY will test the Mack LR Electric at its Brooklyn North 1 garage on a local collection route. The vehicle’s operating range, payload capacity, regenerative braking performance and overall functionality will be evaluated.

DSNY is the world’s largest sanitation department, collecting more than 12,000 tons of refuse and recyclables each day. With Mack trucks forming the backbone of their heavy-duty collection fleet, as well as the strong emphasis DSNY places on reducing their carbon footprint, the partnership between Mack Trucks and DSNY to develop and test the first LR Electric model was ideal, the companies say.

Photo: Mack LR Electric