Mack Trucks Sells LR Electric Refuse Truck to Add to Cary Fleet

The Town of Cary in North Carolina has ordered a Mack Truck’s Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle to reaffirm its commitment to sustainability and its citizens. The Mack LR Electric will provide the community with reduced emissions, maintenance and fuel costs and is expected to be in full operation in the fall of 2023. This order makes Cary the first municipality in North Carolina to order a Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle.

“Mack congratulates the Town of Cary on their pursuit of sustainable operations and is proud that they have chosen to purchase and deploy a Mack LR Electric to help achieve their goals,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks’ senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “We look forward to continuing our commitment to developing sustainable transportation solutions with Cary and our other customers, as well as helping them fulfill their environmental goals.”

Cary, population 180,000, chose the Mack LR Electric as the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in its refuse fleet. Cary’s LR Electric vehicle will be equipped with an automated side-loader and will operate in residential areas. Cary currently services about 54,000 customers, a mix of residents and businesses.

“The Mack LR Electric truck is our latest step toward creating a sustainable and resilient Cary,” comments Danna Widmar, Cary’s assistant town manager. “Cary prioritizes managing, preserving and enhancing our natural environment to support a high quality of life, so we’re looking forward to seeing how this addition to our electric fleet contributes to our emissions reduction objectives.”