Mack Trucks Partnering with Gilbarco, Heliox to Offer EV Charging

Mack Trucks says it is working with Heliox and Gilbarco Veeder-Root to help encourage customer adoption of battery-electric vehicles such as the Mack LR Electric, Mack’s first fully electric Class 8 refuse truck.

“Partnering with these two well-known companies is a game-changer for Mack in the sense that we can now support our customers with their infrastructure upgrades, enabling them to have better access to mobile and fixed chargers,” explains Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America.

“Heliox and Gilbarco have gone through substantial testing to ensure the reliability of their charging solutions, so we are confident that Mack customers will enjoy the same level of support they have come to expect from Mack.”

These agreements offer end-to-end support and enable customer accessibility to Mack partners who will help them in their journey toward zero-emissions technology. The strategic partnerships provide customers access to on-hand inventory, hardware installation services and support resources focused on charger uptime. Mack Trucks says this is a key differentiator, as charging infrastructure components continue to be difficult to secure, plus installation and support services can vary.

“This combined partnership, offering trust and experience, will give fleets confidence as they make their electrification journey,” says Deepesh Nayanar, head of e-Mobility North America, Gilbarco Veeder-Root.