Mack Trucks MD Electric Approved for California HVIP

Mack Trucks says its MD Electric model is now approved to be a part of California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

HVIP offers point-of-sale vouchers to increase the affordability of advanced technologies. The MD Electric is the second Mack model to be a part of the program. The first is the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle, which became eligible for HVIP in 2021.

“Mack applied to the HVIP administration to be included in the green funding project to help encourage the further adoption of battery-electric vehicles,” says George Fotopoulos, Mack Trucks’ vice president of e-mobility. “Inclusion in this program is another effort by Mack to drive decarbonization, while also helping customers with their purchases.”

The MD Electric is approved for an $85,000 voucher and the LR Electric is approved for a $120,000 voucher through HVIP.

The Mack MD Electric, introduced to the trucking industry in March, complements its diesel-powered MD model sibling with a zero-tailpipe-emissions battery-electric vehicle. The truck is available in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings: The Class 6 model has a GVWR of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12% federal excise tax.