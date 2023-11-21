Mack Trucks Adds Partners to Turnkey Solutions Program

Mack Trucks has expanded its Turnkey Solutions program for Mack battery-electric vehicle (BEV) customers with the addition of two new full-service partners, InCharge Energy and Blink Charging.

These partnerships are two of four that Mack currently has with charging infrastructure development companies. The Turnkey Solutions program is an end-to-end fleet management service for all aspects of developing infrastructure, including the charging hardware, software, site design, obtaining permits, installation, utility coordination and charging equipment maintenance.

Mack has two electric offerings – the Mack LR Electric and the Mack MD Electric.

“Mack Trucks is focused on simplifying the transition to BEV for our customers to help increase the adoption rate of sustainable transportation,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “We have our own team dedicated to e-mobility solutions, and through the Turnkey Solutions program, we’ve established a holistic program to support the charging needs of our customers.”

Recognizing that customers interested in transitioning to electric vehicles can find it overwhelming to plan for and implement charging infrastructure, Mack developed the Turnkey Solutions program. Customers can choose which partner to bundle charging hardware and services with the purchase of their vehicle from Gilbarco Veeder-Root, InCharge Energy, Blink Charging or Heliox, based on their unique needs.

“Our charging partnerships and the Turnkey Solutions program as a whole will enable customers to more easily manage the development and installation of infrastructure for the Mack MD Electric and Mack LR Electric vehicles,” says Ryan Saba, Mack energy solutions manager. “These strategic partnerships will provide customers with the support they require throughout the entire process, including charger uptime. This is a key differentiator for Mack since charging infrastructure continues to be one of the main barriers to adoption.”

The MD Electric is the second electric vehicle introduced by Mack to the industry. The first was the LR Electric, which went into production in December 2021.

Introduced in March, the MD Electric complements its diesel-powered MD model sibling, which has experienced growing demand since its introduction in 2020. The addition of a zero-tailpipe-emissions BEV to the Mack medium-duty lineup supports the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

Like its diesel counterpart, the MD Electric is available in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings. The Class 6 has a GVWR of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12% federal excise tax.

The MD Electric meets the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed and dump vocations. The MDE6 model does not require a CDL to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

The LR Electric offers 42% more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for increased range between charges. Twin electric motors with 448 continuous horsepower and a 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM power the vehicle.

Four NMC (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, propel the vehicle and provide power for all onboard accessories through 12-, 24- and 600-volt circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

The MD Electric and the LR Electric are supported by Mack Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealers.