Mack Trucks Adds Class 6/7 Electric Truck to Vehicle Lineup

Mack Trucks is expanding its range of clean-fuel vehicles with the Mack MD Electric, the company’s first electric vehicle in the medium-duty segment.

The Mack MD Electric will be available in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings. The Class 6 model has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. The new trucks will be produced at Roanoke Valley Operations in Roanoke Valley, Va., where Mack began production of the Mack MD Series in 2020.

A three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor and all on-board accessories are powered by nickel manganese cobalt oxide lithium-ion batteries, either in a 150 kWh or 240 kWh configuration. The MD Electric can be charged through AC or DC charging units; regenerative braking helps recapture energy from vehicle stops.

“Mack established itself as an electrification leader with the heavy-duty Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle, and we’re excited to add the MD Electric to our zero-tailpipe emissions lineup,” says Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks. “This is another important step in our efforts to drive decarbonization and a more sustainable future, and we plan to continue investing in technologies that help improve the environment and society.”

The Mack MD Electric will be supported by Mack dealers, many of which are already Mack Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealers, the company notes.