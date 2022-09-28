Mack Trucks Adds Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer in Minnesota

Mack Trucks says Nuss Truck & Equipment recently became a Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer at its Roseville, Minn., location. Nuss is now able to service and support customers who purchase the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first and only Mack dealer in Minnesota to achieve EV certification status.

EV certification requires Mack Trucks dealers to meet numerous safety, charging, tooling and training requirements. Each dealer site that is EV-certified also must make infrastructure changes, but Mack executives work hand in hand with dealer leadership to ensure a smooth transition. Mack met frequently with Nuss to ensure they met all standards before certification was granted.

“Mack Trucks is pleased that Nuss Truck & Equipment chose to invest in electrification and to support our customers adding LR Electric refuse vehicles to their fleets,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks’ senior vice president of sales and commercial operations.

“Becoming an EV-certified dealer is a stringent process, and it’s no surprise that Nuss would partner with Mack to better support our efforts in sustainability as more and more customers adopt the technology.”

The Nuss Truck & Equipment Roseville site, located at 2195 W. County Road C2, offers 20 service bays, one of which is dedicated to electric vehicles. The Roseville site has 22 technicians, 12 of whom are master technicians and four of whom are EV-certified.

Nuss says it chose to first certify the Roseville site because it is located in a major metropolitan area and highway.

The next-generation Mack LR Electric offers 42% more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for increased range between charges. Twin electric motors with 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM power the vehicle.

Four NMC lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from vehicle stops.

Mack also offers an all-inclusive vehicle-as-a-service (VaaS) program to help simplify the purchase process and help customers better manage expenses associated with acquiring the Mack LR Electric model. VaaS includes the vehicle chassis, the refuse body, applicable taxes and a comprehensive vehicle protection plan – the Mack Ultra Service Agreement – for the Mack LR Electric.

Nuss Truck & Equipment has eight locations in Minnesota: Burnsville, Duluth, East Bethel, Mankato, Monticello, Rochester, Roseville and St. Cloud. Nuss also owns a dealer location in Eau Claire, Wis.