Mack MD Electric Trucks Now Have Special Leasing Option

Mack Financial Services is now offering ElectriFi Subscription, a usage-based leasing option exclusive to new Mack MD Electric models, enabling fleets to more easily adopt battery-electric vehicle technology.

“Together with Mack Financial Services, we developed this unique program to assist in the deployment of BEVs through a solution that gives customers peace of mind,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Customers can run electric trucks knowing that Mack and Mack Financial Services are standing behind them and the product.”

ElectriFi Subscription allows customers to pay as they go for miles driven, with chassis and body, charging, applicable incentives, physical damage insurance and maintenance costs for the term of the agreement bundled into a single monthly payment. Terms are flexible, starting at three years, with an option to extend up to a total term of six years.

The ElectriFi Subscription also comes with access to Mack’s suite of Uptime services, including telematics and Mack OneCall, Mack’s 24/7 roadside service and support.

Along with the ElectriFi Subscription option, Mack Financial Services also offers ElectriFi Infrastructure and ElectriFi Lease. Mack Trucks and Mack Financial Services can also advise on incentives for infrastructure.

ElectriFi Infrastructure is a turnkey solution that’s available for all purchases or leases. Mack, along with third-party partners, will assist customers in developing the charging station design, installation, construction, hardware and software needed for new BEV charging facilities.

ElectriFi Lease enables customers to add BEVs into their fleets with reduced upfront investment. Customers have access to Mack telematics through the Mack Ultra Service Contract. Mack’s Route Support Services team will help customers analyze existing routes, infrastructure upgrades and seamless integration. This offer has full lifecycle financing options and renewable five-year terms.

Mack introduced the Mack MD Electric in March. It is available in Class 6 (25,995 lbs. GVWR) and Class 7 (33,000 lbs. GVWR) ratings.