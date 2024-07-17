Mack LR Electric Trucks to Enter Service for Canadian Fleet

Canada-based Emterra Environmental, has begun its fleet electrification initiative, starting with the acquisition of eight Mack LR Electric refuse vehicles.

An integrated waste to resource management company, Emterra says the new trucks will operate in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. Emterra also has a Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle operating in the Peel Region of Ontario, Canada, which was delivered in October 2023.

This new deal is the largest order of Mack LR Electric vehicles thus far in North America.

Emterra says it proactively approached the City of Courtenay and the Town of Comox with the opportunity for a battery-electric vehicle fleet as part of Emterra’s multi-year contract with them for residential curbside collection.

“The launch of our fully electric fleet in Comox Valley builds on our circular economy legacy,” says Emmie Leung, founder and CEO of Emterra Group. “We introduced the first successful municipal curbside recycling program in British Columbia in the early 1980’s, and now we are introducing the first entirely zero-emissions collection fleet in Canada.”

The eight Mack LR Electric models will begin operations next month and will service about 25,000 households and businesses. The LR Electric models are equipped with an automated side loader from Labrie and will be serviced by Nanaimo Mack.