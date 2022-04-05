Mack Laval Becomes First Canadian EV-Certified Dealer for Mack Trucks

Mack Laval’s Dorval facility in Montreal, Quebec, is now a Mack Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer, making it the first Mack dealer in Canada to achieve this designation. This achievement enables Mack Laval in Dorval to service and support the Mack LR Electric refuse truck, Mack’s first fully electric Class 8 vehicle.

“Mack commends Mack Laval for its efforts to become certified as an EV Dealer and for extending coverage of LR Electric customers to Canada,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks’ senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “This achievement expands Mack’s leadership in electromobility and further exemplifies the commitment Mack and its dealers have to zero tailpipe emissions.”

Mack began production of the LR Electric in December 2021 at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Pa., where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

Dealers must meet numerous stringent safety, charging, infrastructure, tooling and training requirements to achieve EV certification. Facility upgrades also are often necessary to accommodate the certification.

Mack Laval in Dorval features six bays dedicated to battery-electric vehicle maintenance and repairs at its Montreal facility, with two ports for chargers, allowing flexibility to service more than one EV at a time. The 40,000 square-foot facility has eight technicians, including one foreman and one trainer, that are EV-certified, as well as 10 master technicians.

“We believe investing in electrification makes good business sense because the transportation industry is moving toward e-mobility,” states Jean-Francois Bibeau, vice president and general manager of Mack Laval. “We are proud to be the first Mack dealer in Canada to achieve EV Certified Dealer status, and we look forward to supporting Mack customers as demand for the Mack LR Electric continues to grow.”

The next-generation LR Electric features 42% more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for an increased range. Featuring twin electric motors, the Mack LR Electric offers 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak output torque from zero RPM. The LR Electric has a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission, Mack mRIDE suspension and Mack’s proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles.

The LR Electric is equipped with four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries that are charged by a 150 kW SAEJ1772-compliant charging system. Along with vehicle propulsion, the four batteries also provide all power for every onboard accessory, driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

The Mack LR Electric may be fitted with equipment bodies from numerous manufacturers based on the unique needs of the customer. The same driver/passenger side driving configurations, as well as seating choices and door options, are offered in the LR Electric as on the diesel-powered Mack LR model.