Mack Delivers Maine’s First Electric Refuse Vehicle to Portland

Officials representing the city of Portland, Maine, have taken delivery of a Class 8 Mack LR Electric model — the state’s first refuse battery electric vehicle (BEV) — during an event in the city.

“The city of Portland’s choice to purchase the Mack LR Electric refuse truck to help meet its sustainability goals speaks to the partnership approach that allowed Mack and the city to implement the needed ecosystem of service and support for electric vehicles,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Mack is excited to deliver the first electrified refuse vehicle to Maine.”

“This is a significant step forward in electrifying the city’s vehicle fleet,” adds City Manager Danielle West. “It represents a bold leap forward in sustainable transportation, offering an electric solution that significantly reduces carbon emissions and environmental impact.”

A combined grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Diesel Emissions Reduction Act and the Maine Department of EPA helped fund the purchase of the LR Electric vehicle.

Portland has a goal to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, and vehicle electrification will play a big part in achieving that goal. The city is also interested in improving air quality and transitioning from diesel to EVs to reduce emissions.

Portland’s Mack LR Electric is equipped with a Heil 25-cubic-yard rear loader body, and it will be serviced and supported at Portland-based O’Connor Motor Company.

“Our familiarity with Mack through our previous vehicle purchases, along with our relationship with O’Connor makes this a great fit for the city of Portland,” says Mike Murray, director of Public Works for the city of Portland. “This is the first electric Class 8 vehicle in Portland’s fleet.”

The Mack LR Electric offers a standard 376-kWh total battery capacity for 42% more energy and increased range between vehicle charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.

Four NMC (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150-kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12-, 24- and 600-volt circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

Portland executives chose the Mack LR Electric model for multiple reasons, including the availability of local dealer support and the Mack Ultra Service Maintenance Agreement offering. This agreement gives Mack LR Electric customers an uptime package tailored specifically for the technical needs of BEVs. It includes scheduled maintenance, preventative maintenance, towing and repair, a battery monitoring service, and Mack’s connected uptime services in one package that can be included with monthly truck payments.

The LR Electric and its batteries will be supported by Mack GuardDog Connect, an integrated telematics solution that helps customers achieve peak operating conditions and maximize uptime. The connected service monitors battery health and performance and checks for fault codes and defects reported by the battery and electric components of the energy storage system.