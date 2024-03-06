Mack Begins Production of MD Electric Truck; Deliveries Underway

Mack Trucks recently began production of its second battery electric vehicle (BEV), the Mack MD Electric, and delivered units to several customers, which are using the truck in a variety of applications. Mack delivered the Mack MD Electric to ABF Freight, DC Logistics, Mission Linen and Pronto Freight Ways to begin operations and testing.

“We’re thrilled that the Mack MD Electric is in full production and that customers are beginning to take delivery of the trucks,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “We built on the success of the diesel-powered Mack MD Series to bring an electric vehicle to the medium-duty market to help customers meet their sustainability goals with the same Mack promise of durability and reliability.”

The MD Electric complements its diesel-powered MD Series sibling, but with zero tailpipe emissions to support the company’s and customers’ long-term sustainability goals. Mack first introduced the MD Electric model to the industry a year ago. Now, a year later, orders are being taken and the Mack MD Electric is in full production at Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO), in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, where the diesel-powered MD Series is also assembled.

The MD Electric is the second electric vehicle introduced by Mack Trucks to the industry. The first was the Mack LR Electric, which went into production in December 2021. The Mack MD Electric is available like its diesel counterpart in Class 6–7 ratings. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax (FET).

“We continuously evaluate opportunities to increase sustainable operations and improve efficiency while meeting the needs of our customers,” says Seth Runser, president of ABF. “Participating in this pilot is a great way to continue testing electric vehicles in our operational model and to advance our valued partnership with Mack. We have a longstanding relationship with Mack and have relied on their equipment for many years.”

ABF’s Mack MD Electric will operate in Oakland, California, and will do pick-up and delivery at various customer locations. TEC Equipment in Oakland will service and support the Mack MD Electric for ABF.

DC Logistics is operating its MD Electric in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif. The company will be using the BEV for less-than-truckload (LTL) applications hauling various types of cargo.

The MD Electric is the first electric medium-duty vehicle in DC Logistics’ fleet, though the company operates four heavy-duty BEVs. DC Logistics operates in Arizona, Oregon, California, Texas, Louisiana and Nevada. TEC Equipment in Fontana, Calif., will service and support the BEV.

Mission Linen is piloting the Mack MD Electric because it would like to be a sustainability leader in Northern California, says Ryan Severson, general manager of Western Truck Centers, Mission Linen’s dealer. Western Truck Centers in Sacramento, Stockton and Turlock, Calif., will support Mission Linen.

The Mack MD Electric will be the first electric truck in Mission’s fleet. Mission’s MD Electric will operate in Northern and Southern California and will use the BEV to distribute uniforms and linens to its customers.

Pronto Freightways is committed to ecological balance, which is why the company decided to test the Mack MD Electric, said Paul Wozniak, president and CEO of Pronto.

The MD Electric will be operating in Wayne and Oakland counties in Michigan and will be conducting pick-up and delivery of palletized cargo dock to dock within a 60-mile radius. The MD Electric is the first EV in Pronto’s fleet.

Pronto Freight Ways has 25 diesel-powered Mack MD Series vehicles in its fleet and 25 heavy-duty vehicles in its fleet, all of which are Mack. Interstate Truck Source in Romulus, Michigan, will service and support Pronto’s MD Electric.

The MD Electric’s three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor and all on-board accessories are powered by nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) oxide lithium-ion batteries, either in a 150- or 240-kWH configuration. The MD Electric can be charged through AC or DC charging units. The regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the multiple stops the vehicle makes each day.

Developed specifically for medium-duty applications, the Mack MD Electric is available in 4×2 configurations featuring a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings.

The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches, an industry best. Similar to the diesel-powered Mack MD Series, Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem, Mack’s highway model, as a basis for the MD Electric grille and hood design. The Mack MD Electric will be supported by Mack dealers, many of which are already Mack Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealers.