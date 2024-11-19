Lynkwell, Hubject Promote Plug-and-Play Technology Across EV Networks

Lynkwell, a provider of electric vehicle software, hardware and infrastructure, has formed a strategic initiative with e-mobility provider Hubject to bring plug-and-charge technology to EV charging networks across North America.

The new plug-and-charge capability, currently fully functional in real-world testing environments, is designed to deliver an enhanced charging experience. Leveraging security and communication protocols, this technology enables EV drivers to initiate charging simply by plugging in — no card swipes, app logins or payment prompts required.

With more than 2.6 million plug-and-charge -ready vehicles already on the market, this collaboration marks a step toward the standardization of EV charging and the reduction of barriers to EV adoption. Lynkwell and Hubject are leveraging their combined strengths to drive interoperability, ensuring EVs and charging stations work seamlessly together across different manufacturers, all while upholding security standards.

Lynkwell and Hubject will demonstrate their plug-and-charge capability by validating with charger and vehicle OEMs at CharIN’s Testival event Nov. 19-21, 2024, in San Bernardino, California. This event serves as a critical forum for industry stakeholders to test and fine-tune interoperability across different EVs and charging stations, ensuring that the plug-and-charge technology meets standards for secure and efficient operation in real-world applications.

“Hubject is aligned with Lynkwell’s strategic vision, and the results of our collaboration are driving these technologies forward ahead of the North American market’s current adoption timeline,” says Schuyler Poukish, CEO of Lynkwell. “Combining our interoperability platform with Hubject’s proven track record of leading such innovations internationally, we are bringing these next-generation solutions into the market and directing U.S. EV infrastructure toward a more viable development model.

“This plug-and-charge rollout is not only an achievement for Lynkwell, but it makes the solution accessible to all of our compliant hardware, network and automotive partners, and all of our customers — representing a significant step forward in supporting the technology’s application across the industry,” adds Poukish.

“Lynkwell continues to innovate and grow within the North American charging space,” says Amit Bhonsle, head of Product, Hubject North America. “Their commitment to reliability complements Hubject’s mission of enabling a seamless and secure charging experience for all EV drivers.”