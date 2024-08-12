Lynkwell Backs New XLynk EV Charging Station with Lifetime Warranty Option

Lynkwell has introduced XLynk, a commercial Level 2 electric vehicle charging station equipped with an uptime-centric design, supported by a lifetime warranty option, and utilizing domestic and select global components to be manufactured in America.

Drawing on years of experience deploying and operating EV chargers, Lynkwell purpose-built the XLynk to address the needs of installers, site hosts and drivers. With an adjustable output range from 12 to 48 amps, dynamic local load management, a 50% reduction in installation time and a 90% decrease in service time, the XLynk is as efficient as it is versatile. Combined with flexible mounting options including wall or pedestal mounts, conduit entry points on the rear and back of the charger, and modular pedestal and retractor packages, this workhorse is the ideal charger for both fleet and commercial applications.

During testing, the UL-certified charger proved the ability to withstand five times the average EV charger use and maintained performance at extreme temperatures, altitudes and shipping environments. Lynkwell stands behind its superior quality by offering a lifetime warranty on this charger.

The hallmark of the XLynk is the proprietary EZ-Swap Faceplate, its modular, removable and customizable front cover. Its design allows the faceplate to be replaced in less than five minutes with just a screwdriver, enabling efficient servicing after deployment. Beyond the faceplate, XLynk remotely and automatically tracks and addresses issues to resume operations quickly, redefining reliability for user experiences.

“Our mission at Lynkwell has always been bigger than just putting chargers in the ground,” says Schuyler Poukish, CEO of Lynkwell. “We designed XLynk to consistently provide a great experience for both our site hosts and drivers. As uptime continues to be the driving factor of EV charging satisfaction and ultimately EV adoption, the XLynk design, warranty and accompanying software are purpose-built to address this most imperative need among users.”