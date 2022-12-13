Lyft Drivers Gain Access to EVgo Charging Network Nationwide

EVgo Inc. has launched a new electric vehicle (EV) charging discount program for rideshare drivers on the Lyft platform. Drivers on the Lyft platform will be able to enroll in the new program with EVgo via the Lyft Driver app. Once enrolled, drivers in certain markets with Lyft Gold and Platinum status can save up to 45% on session costs over EVgo’s standard Pay As You Go rates. In addition, drivers with Lyft will enjoy waived monthly fees at EVgo’s more than 850 fast charging locations nationwide.

“Electrifying our transportation network is a critical component in fighting climate change,” says Paul Augustine, Lyft’s director of sustainability. “We know many drivers on Lyft want to switch to EVs, which is why we’re focused on addressing the biggest barriers they face in transitioning: upfront costs and access to affordable charging. This expanded partnership with EVgo is an important step in addressing the second barrier and part of a suite of new offerings to support drivers in switching to an EV on Lyft.”

“The number of rideshare drivers in the U.S. has climbed above one million, with many millions more Americans taking advantage of ridesharing services every day,” adds Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. “Accelerating the transition of rideshare vehicles to electric is a critical piece of transportation electrification in this country. Drivers with Lyft are uniquely positioned to benefit from EV use as well as be champions for electrification in the communities they serve. We appreciate this new partnership with Lyft and look forward to helping all drivers on the Lyft platform save on fast charging with EVgo and get back on the road quickly.”

EVgo’s expanded partnership with Lyft aims to reduce emissions from the transportation sector by providing rideshare drivers with increased opportunities and incentives to adopt EVs. The new EV charging discount program with Lyft arrives shortly after recent enhancements to the EVgo network, including the availability of EVgo Autocharge+, which enables drivers to initiate a charging session by simply plugging in. Tesla drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter can take advantage of Autocharge+, as well as access fast charging – up to 250kW – at many EVgo DC fast charging stations.