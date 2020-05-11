Lublin’s ZTM Places Order for Electric Buses

The public transport operator in Lublin has ordered 12 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses, which are to be delivered from November 2021 to April 2022. The total value of all the contracts for ordered electric buses with seven charging stations and after-sale servicing exceeds zł32 million.

The contract for the delivery of electric buses was signed with the Municipal Transport Authority (ZTM) in Lublin. Seven Urbino 12 electric buses will be delivered by the end of 2021, the other five will begin operation in the first half of 2022.

Electric drive axles will be fueled with the power stored in 116 kWh Solaris high power batteries, adapted to frequent and fast charging. The buses will be charged using a traditional plug-in system, as well as a roof-mounted pantograph. In addition, the roofs of the buses will be also fitted with photovoltaic panels, optimizing electric power. Along with the buses, Solaris will also deliver seven charging devices. Depending on customer needs, dual mode chargers will enable the concurrent recharging of two buses with a charging power of 40 kW – or one bus with a charging power of 80 kW.

Ordered low-floor vehicles will have enough space on board for 70 passengers, of whom 27 can travel seated. The buses will feature a series of amenities both for bus drivers and passengers. All electric buses ordered by ZTM will be fitted with ticket vending machines, enabling passengers to pay for the tickets by card or in cash.

The collaboration of the Lublin and Solaris dates back to 1996, when the city ordered buses from Bolechowo. In December 2019, ZTM in Lublin ordered – following a call for proposals – 15 articulated trolleybuses of the Solaris Trollino 18 type and 20 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses. The operator invests not only in emission-free vehicles, but also in continuous development of the municipal charging infrastructure.

Photo: The Solaris Urbino 12 electric bus