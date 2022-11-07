Louisiana Clean Fuel Chooses Alternative Fuel Leader Award Winners

Louisiana Clean Fuels (LCF) has named the winners of the Clean Fuel Leader Awards, which awards outstanding alternative fuel users in the organization’s territory each year. These awards recognize the exceptional achievements of Louisiana Clean Fuels stakeholders who have been working tirelessly to reduce petroleum consumption and emissions.

“We enjoyed showcasing the successes of our stakeholders who work hard to reduce their transportation emissions,” says Ann Vail, executive director of LCF. “It would be impossible to make this large of an impact individually, but together, as a coalition, we are able to strengthen our resolve and have a noteworthy influence on Louisiana’s industries. We hope to continue to grow and develop strong relationships across our region.”

John W. Stone Oil received the highest honor, Clean Fuel Champion, for reducing more than 11,800 tons of greenhouse gas emissions. John W. Stone Oil Distributor is the local leader in dockside, midstreaming and offshore fueling along the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to Venice, La., and into the Gulf of Mexico. Stone Oil reduces the emissions of marine vessels while they are docked in their ports by allowing the vessels to plug in to shore power and turn off their diesel engine.

“John W. Stone Oil Distributor is honored to receive this award from Louisiana Clean Fuels Coalition,” states Anthony Odak when accepting the award. “Receiving such an award from such a prestigious organization continues to validate our commitment to the environment. We’ve managed to outperform our ES&G targets year over year. We have reduced greenhouse gasses with our new lower carbon fuels initiative, cold ironing/shore power, upgraded emissions engines, and marine operational changes. Combine the GHG reduction with our commitment to noise reduction, we are not only committed to improving air, but sound quality within our region.”

Dr. Terrence Chambers, chaired professor of mechanical engineering, director of the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Energy Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette was presented the Katry Martin Award by last year’s Katry Martin award winner, Scott Barrios of Entergy. Dr. Chambers was awarded this honor because of his dedication and commitment throughout his career. He has been a pioneer in seeing solar energy emerge as a realistic technology for Louisiana. Some of his many accomplishments include serving on the governor’s task force for Net Carbon Future, designing and installing the state’s first solar thermal concentrating power system in the state and the largest units at any university, serving as the state’s leading expert on solar power, and testifying and providing free consulting to numerous stakeholders, and more.

“I am humbled to be honored with the Katry Martin Award, especially when there are so many wonderful people doing so much to help decarbonize our transportation industry,” says Dr. Chambers. “I especially want to thank Louisiana Clean Fuels, and Ann Vail in particular, for providing such strong leadership in this area.”

Every two years, LCF honors one person whose kindness, positive attitude and passion for alternative fuels sets them apart from their peers. The award’s namesake, Katry Martin, served as the executive director of St. Landry Parish Solid Waste. Under his leadership, St. Landry Parish was the first landfill in Louisiana to successfully commission, operate and monetize environmental attributes. While many others talked about the merits of carbon offsets, St. Landry Parish planned and executed. Additionally, St. Landry Parish was one of the first to build, own and operate a renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) project at the landfill. This project is the template for smaller RNG and CNG Projects on a global basis. Katry was revered for being a visionary who was also able to take his ideas and put them into practice.

The following were also recognized for their efforts in reducing transportation emissions and conserving fuel:

Leadership in Public Service – Vivian Johnson, LDEQ and LCF Board Member for her tireless dedication to improve the air quality across the state and her dedicated support of LCF’s mission.

Top CNG Fleet – Waste Management, Donald Haines

Top Performing School District – East Baton Rouge Parish, Superintendent Narcisse

Top On-Road Idle Reduction Fleet – Amerigas, Kevin Pickett

Top Propane Fleet – UPS (United Parcel Service)

Top EV Fleet – Sportran, Dinero Washington

Rising Star – Edison Chouest Offshore, Bryan Rousse

Rising Star – Bossier Parish School Board

Long Haul Award – City of Lake Charles

LCF Executive Director Ann Vail presented the awards and announced the winners at the event, which was sponsored by ROUSH CleanTech, Stone Oil, Jamboree Transportation and Cleco. LCF is proud to honor these outstanding organizations and to recognize the achievements of clean fuel stakeholders who have gone above and beyond in reaching their environmental and transportation goals.