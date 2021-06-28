Lothian Buses Takes Delivery of BYD ADL Enviro400EV Double-Deckers

NFI Group Inc. says the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL) electric vehicle partnership has supplied four zero-emission BYD ADL Enviro400EV double-deck buses to Lothian Buses in Edinburgh, Scotland.

These buses have been funded as a flagship project of SP Energy Networks’ £20 million Green Economy Fund. SP Energy Networks is a part of the ScottishPower group.

“These new buses are fitted with the most advanced zero emissions technology, and the introduction of these vehicles [cements] our commitment to meet the requirements of the Scottish government and the City of Edinburgh Council’s climate change strategies,” says Nigel Serafini, interim managing director at Lothian Buses.

ADL is a subsidiary of independent global bus manufacturer NFI, while BYD focuses on batteries, energy management and electric mobility. NFI has electric vehicles operating or on order in more than 80 cities in four countries.

“These new electric buses take our collaboration with Lothian Buses to the next step by further reducing emissions and improving air quality while continuing to reinvest in the Scottish economy and local communities where we assemble our buses,” says Paul Davies, president and managing director of ADL.