Loop Energy, Tevva Motors Sign Fuel-Cell Supply Deal for Hydrogen EV Trucks

Loop Energy has signed a multi-year fuel-cell supply agreement with Tevva Motors Ltd., which includes delivery commitments in excess of $12 million thru 2023. As a result of the agreement, which extends through to 2024, Tevva becomes the first customer to move into the full production phase of Loop Energy’s customer adoption cycle.

Tevva will integrate Loop Energy’s fuel-cell systems into its manufacturing process as it scales production of its hydrogen-electric trucks to meet demand in 2023. The two companies’ relationship continues to gain momentum after Loop Energy’s eFlow technology won the competitive tender process in 2021, which resulted in Tevva placing initial orders.

“The market for zero-emissions commercial vehicles continues to develop quickly, and this supply agreement with Tevva puts Loop Energy on the path to not only technology leadership, but fuel cell market leadership,” says Ben Nyland, Loop Energy’s president and CEO. “This is amongst the largest fuel-cell product supply agreements in recent years. The contract with Tevva is indicative of the surge in interest we see in Europe for hydrogen-electric vehicles and the fuel cells that power them. Tevva is quickly establishing itself as a leader in the zero-emission commercial vehicle market in Europe, and we are looking forward to providing the fuel-cell systems they need to succeed.”

“Development of our hydrogen-electric truck platform has been extremely encouraging, and we are seeing growing demand for our product line,” comments Asher Bennett, Tevva’s founder and CEO. “Loop Energy continues to show it can support our production targets and provide a fuel cell solution that will deliver lower costs and improved performance to our customers. As a result, we are moving closer to our corporate goal of reducing 10 million tons of global transportation CO2 emissions by 2030.”