Loop Energy Signs Hydrogen-Electric Fuel Cell Deals with Opex, Avia Ingenieria

Loop Energy, a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, has signed two new customers, each developing medium-duty hydrogen-electric trucks. Opex, a Colombian systems integrator of batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, and Avia Ingeniería, a Spanish electric powertrain provider and systems integrator, are both looking to trial hydrogen-electric vehicles in 2023. Loop Energy enters the pilot phase of the customer adoption cycle with both companies.

Having supplied components and infrastructure for battery-electric vehicles for more than a decade, Opex identified fuel cells as a solution for commercial vehicles in Latin America two years ago. Starting with a prototype, Opex aims to develop a logistics truck using Loop Energy’s S300 (30 kW) fuel cell as a range extender. Once built, the truck is expected to be trialed by a local fleet operator to evaluate how the technology can be deployed in larger truck applications.

Avia Ingeniería plans to also apply Loop Energy’s 30 kW fuel cell as a range extender in a tractor trailer transport truck. The truck is a part of the ShineFleet project, which features various Spanish technology and engineering companies including Técnicas Reunidas. The aim of the pilot is to demonstrate the feasibility of hydrogen technology and educate fleet operators on how to scale a fleet. A logistics fleet operator is expected to integrate the truck into its service routes once it is operational in 2023.

“We’ve seen positive growth when it comes to using fuel cells in medium-duty electric trucks,” says Loop Energy’s chief commercial officer, George Rubin. “Our team continues to identify manufacturers and fleet operators committed to the deployment of hydrogen-electric fleets worldwide. It is great to see Opex and Avia Ingeniería setting a positive example in their respective markets.”