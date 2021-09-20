Loop Energy Ships Fuel Cell Systems to Slovakia for Hydrogen Electric Minibuses

Loop Energy, a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, has announced the first shipment of Loop’s complete fuel cell system to Slovakia-based Mobility & Innovation a.s. (M&I).

This shipment is the first under the previously announced commercial agreement between the parties, which anticipates over $1.9 million in fuel cell shipments from Loop Energy over the next two and a half years.

Loop will provide M&I with a complete fuel cell system to implement into M&I’s 8-meter transit bus. In addition to Loop’s high-efficiency S300 fuel cell module, the solution includes a fully integrated cooling system designed to repurpose some of the thermal energy produced by an operating hydrogen fuel cell for bus heating thus increasing total usable energy output of the fuel cell system by up to 30%.

“As communities across the globe focus their attention on replacing diesel with zero emission alternatives, we are seeing a rapid increase in demand for hydrogen-powered mass transit vehicles,” says George Rubin, chief commercial officer of Loop Energy. “We are looking forward to working closely with M&I in providing customers across Europe with affordable, practical, and sustainable solutions for their municipal transit needs.”