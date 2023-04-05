Long Beach Transit Taps ChargePilot for Fleet Management

Long Beach Transit (LBT) will use the charge management system ChargePilot, provided by The Mobility House (TMH), to operate its latest deployment of electric buses.

New Flyer Group (NFI) will provide 20 battery electric buses and charging infrastructure through New Flyer infrastructure. Heliox Energy is the electric vehicle supply equipment provider.

This is the fourth commissioned transit bus charging collaboration between TMH, NFI and Heliox, following Knoxville Area Transit, Rochester Public Transit and Antelope Valley Transit Authority.

The charging installation includes 10 dual-port Heliox Flex 180 kW DC fast chargers to support the 20 New Flyer buses. The new installation was featured as a part of LBT’s 60th anniversary celebration on March 31, 2023.

“Long Beach Transit’s electrification project represents a key milestone for transit authorities across the continent,” says David Aspinwall, president of Heliox North America and CCO of Heliox Global. “By taking advantage of Heliox’s multiport dynamic charging functionality and managing all [its] assets with ChargePilot, they will create one of the most efficient eBus depots in America. ”

