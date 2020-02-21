London’s Route 94 Electrifies with Enviro400EV Double Decker Buses

BYD Europe and Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL) say one of West London’s best-known bus services, route 94, is going fully electric with the delivery of 29 electric, 100% emissions-free BYD ADL Enviro400EV double-deck buses.

The vehicles go into service with operator London United – a subsidiary of RATP Dev.

BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility, while ADL, the UK’s best-selling bus manufacturer, is a subsidiary of independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI).

“Today, we have 234 BYD ADL electric buses operating in the capital – we’re delivering a cleaner London,” says Frank Thorpe, managing director at BYD.

“RATP Dev is one of the city’s main Transport for London operators, and a 29-vehicle delivery is an endorsement for emissions-free mobility for the people of London, and also for the BYD ADL partnership and its combination of electro-mobility technology and British manufacturing,” he adds.

Route 94 provides a 24-hour service for West London residents, from Acton Green to Piccadilly Circus via Westfield, Notting Hill and Oxford Street. With an overall 67-seat capacity, the 10.9-meter BYD ADL Enviro400EV achieves up to 160 miles on a single charge. Power is delivered through BYD’s pure-electric drivetrain comprising the electric motor and 382 kWh Iron-Phosphate batteries. Double-deck bodywork from ADL features a glazed staircase, long wheelchair bay and an automatic wheelchair ramp at the rear doors.

This latest delivery from the BYD ADL partnerships sees the total number of its electric buses in service climb to 269, including 200 BYD ADL Enviro200EV single decks. The new vehicles are also fitted with the new Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System which generates sound at speeds below 12 mph to alert pedestrians and vulnerable road users.

Photo: Alexander Dennis Ltd.’s 100% emissions-free Enviro400EV double-deck bus