London Fleet Deploying Additional 141 Electric Buses

Go-Ahead London has ordered 141 battery-electric buses from NFI Group Inc./Alexander Dennis Ltd. and BYD UK, taking the total to be delivered to the operator during 2023 to 299 vehicles.

This new order follows Go-Ahead London’s success in winning contracts for bus routes tendered by Transport for London. Transport for London’s vision is to accelerate the delivery of an entirely zero-emission bus fleet by 2030, a target that requires continued government investment.

In total, 169 BYD/Alexander Dennis Enviro400EV double deckers and 130 BYD/Alexander Dennis Enviro200EV single deckers are expected to be supplied by the end of 2023, with deliveries already under way. All the double deckers will be 10.8 m long, while the single deckers will be built to three

More than two thirds of all zero-emission buses currently in service or on order for Transport for London routes have been supplied by the BYD/Alexander Dennis partnership. The Go-Ahead London fleet alone will have 577 electric buses once this latest order is fulfilled.

“As the capital’s largest and most experienced electric bus company, we are in the process of introducing around 300 zero-emission vehicles this year. This pace of innovation would not be possible without dependable industry partners like BYD and Alexander Dennis, who are building these new buses to our exacting specifications,” says Go-Ahead London Engineering Director Richard Harrington.