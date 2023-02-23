Logistics Services Fleet to Deploy 20 Nikola Tre Hydrogen Trucks

Nikola Corp., E.ON and Richter Group have inked a letter of intent for an initial order of 20 Class 8 Nikola Tre hydrogen electric vehicles and the hydrogen needed to supply them.

The order is expected to be delivered to Richter Group in Germany in 2024. Richter Group intends to transition its entire fleet to Nikola Tre hydrogen electric trucks over the next four to five years.

Richter Group provides individual logistics services comprising hub and direct transport solutions for courier, express and parcel clients. It currently owns a fleet of over 160 diesel-powered trucks. with loading and unloading points in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom.

E.ON will help Nikola and Richter Group by providing green hydrogen and the associated refueling infrastructure. The first refueling solution within the scope of this project will be located on the premises of Richter Group in Wesel, Germany.

“The commitment from Richter Group is another example of how Nikola and E.ON are playing an essential role in helping Germany achieve the goal of decarbonizing the transportation sector,” says Michael Lohscheller, president and CEO of Nikola.

With a range of up to 500 miles, the Nikola Tre hydrogen electric truck is expected to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks while realizing weight savings when compared to battery-electric Class 8 trucks with similar range.