Logistics Fleet Adding Pair of brightdrop Electric Delivery Vans

Ecom Logistics Canada, a logistics company that provides 3PL services for retailers, wholesalers and businesses, has expanded its electric fleet with the delivery of two additional brightdrop electric delivery vans.

In addition, the company recently placed a large order for Tesla Semi trucks, which points to a larger commitment to transitioning its fleet of 500+ vehicles to electric.

According to Luqman Ahmed, CEO of Ecom Logistics, “This is a significant step towards achieving our goal of being a net zero emissions logistics company. By 2030, we aim to be a net zero emissions logistics company and these new electric delivery vehicles are an important part of that journey. We’re thrilled to be leading the way in reducing Canada’s transportation impact on the environment.”

The new electric delivery vans will be used in select cities in Canada, allowing Ecom Logistics to provide sustainable middle- and last-mile delivery solutions for businesses. In addition, the company is looking to install charging stations across its fleet locations to efficiently charge its electric vehicles.