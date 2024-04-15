Livingston Energy Group Wins Contract to Provide New York State EV Charging

Livingston Energy Group, a Lynkwell company, has been awarded a New York State Office of General Services (OGS) statewide procurement contract for public, private and fleet electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The company, one of four contractors awarded and the only one based in New York state, can now offer its Buy America-compliant EV charging equipment, software, and monitoring and maintenance services to state public purchasing entities through a streamlined procurement process.

Evidenced by New York state’s climate plan, which includes a goal of converting all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to zero emission by 2035 and a more than $1 billion investment in clean transportation, the state’s purchasing agents will increasingly need partners with a track record of reliability.

With the second-largest network of EV chargers in New York state and a top-10 ranking nationwide, Livingston Energy Group has a track record of providing e-mobility solutions for municipal agencies such as the city of Schenectady. The company has leveraged cooperative purchasing contracts alongside state and federal procurement agreements since 2016.

The streamlined solicitation process offered through the OGS contract award will save staff time and related expenses throughout the procurement process, save state funds through volume-driven cost reductions, and ensure quality and compliance through pre-vetting conducted by the state.

Livingston Energy Group is poised to meet the needs of New York state’s diverse agencies and purchasing entities, equipped with a hardware catalog spanning more than 500 options and successful deployments across North America. Its software solution, which is developed, managed and maintained by a team of U.S.-based engineers, offers infrastructure management capabilities to monitor vehicles, receive real-time alerts and control energy costs.

“We appreciate New York recognizing us as an industry leader and awarding us the opportunity to collaborate to build the necessary infrastructure to transition to zero-emission vehicles,” says Jason Zarillo, president and co-founder of Livingston Energy Group and Lynkwell. “While we deploy our products across the country, our investments into workforce development and R&D into green technology innovations and infrastructure are influenced by New York’s climate leadership.”

“I extend my congratulations to Livingston Energy Group on being awarded this important contract with the New York State Office of General Services,” says Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy. “Livingston has not only been one of the fastest-growing companies in Schenectady, but has also been a great partner to the city of Schenectady in providing innovative EV charging solutions that have solidified our city as a leader in green technology.”

Under the agreement, Livingston Energy Group’s solutions are available to New York government agencies through a simplified procurement process, offering competitive pricing and process efficiencies to state customers. As one of multiple providers on the OGS contract award, Livingston Energy Group can now offer its selection of equipment and services in compliance with state regulations and procurement guidelines.

To learn more about Livingston Energy Group’s EV charging solutions available through the OGS contract, click here.