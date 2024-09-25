Liverpool, England Will Expand Electric Bus Fleet with 50 Double-Deckers

In a major expansion of the Liverpool City Region’s electric bus fleet, 50 new electric double-decker buses are to be purchased as part of a 26-million-pound commitment approved at a recent Combined Authority meeting in the English port city.

The new vehicles are in addition to 58 fully electric buses for the region announced in March 2024, and mark another step toward Mayor Steve Rotheram’s goal of reaching net zero carbon in the Liverpool City Region by 2035. This will bring the total number of fully electric buses secured for the city region’s publicly owned fleet to more than 100.

Rotheram was joined by Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh at the unveiling of the new livery for the city region’s buses.

The buses’ design and color scheme, as well as its Metro branding, mirror the city region’s 500-million-pound fleet of new trains.

The new livery will be introduced across the network over the coming years as plans to deliver an integrated London-style transport system for the city region move forward.

In 2023, Rotheram decided to franchise bus services in the Liverpool City Region after a major public consultation revealed around 70% support for the plans.

With franchised services set to begin in St Helens in 2026 and introduced across the region by the end of 2027, the new system will allow greater local control of fares, timetables and routes.

“Today is a landmark moment in our mission to build a London-style, green transport system that works for the people of our city region,” says Rotheram. “With an additional 100 fully electric buses ordered in just the past few months, we’re showing the rest of the country what a climate action strategy looks like in practice, cleaning up our air with fewer emissions.

“This is about more than just reducing emissions; it’s about creating a bus network that puts passengers first, making travel cheaper, greener and more reliable for the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on it every day,” adds Rotheram. “By bringing buses back under public control, we’re ensuring decisions are made locally — and putting the public firmly back at the heart of public transport.”

“This is a fantastic example of local leaders racing ahead to deliver better services for their communities,” says Haigh. “Liverpool City Region deserves a reliable, iconic and green bus network, and Mayor Rotheram is delivering on that vision through his plans for public control. This government is committed to supporting local leaders across the country to deliver on their transport priorities and breaking down barriers to delivering better buses.”

Funding for the new electric vehicles is to be drawn from CRSTS (City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement), a fund of 710 million pounds set aside for major transport projects in the region.

