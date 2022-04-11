Lion Electric, Transit Truck Bodies Debut EV For Last-Mile Delivery

The Lion Electric Co. and Transit Truck Bodies have launched a new lightweight, aerodynamic, 100% electric heavy-duty truck suited for last-mile urban delivery.

“The completion of this project is a huge step forward for Transit,” says Louis Leclair, Transit’s president. “We have always been committed to innovation and providing customers with efficient, high-performance products. We’re focused on designing the green truck boxes of tomorrow. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the e-Classik box mounted on a Lion6 chassis. Forty percent lighter, it’s an innovative product that is available right now in both Canada and the United States, and it is an important tool in our customers’ transition to EV journey.”

Designed by Transit under an upfitter partnership model, this zero-emission vehicle features an e-Classik box, which is much lighter than the standard model and has been specifically adapted to urban roads. This vehicle was developed as part of the Mobel mobilization project that the government of Quebec is helping to finance.

“We’re very proud of the launch of this new vehicle that further demonstrates the versatility of Lion’s electric chassis,” comments Marc Bédard, CEO and founder of Lion Electric. “Congratulations to the Transit team on their vision! For several years, our two teams have been working diligently to create 100% electric products that advance our industry. Today, the e-Classik box combined with our Lion6 chassis allows us not only to meet transportation fleet needs, but also society’s expectations as we fight climate change and transition to zero-emission transportation.”

“Quebec has the potential to be a leader in transportation electrification, hence our government helping fund many projects to electrify all kinds of vehicles,” states Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region. “In a way, it’s one of Quebec’s contributions to the global fight against climate change. And I am very proud of what we’re doing. Every new innovation that chooses electrification over fossil fuels is one more step towards reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and achieving Quebec’s greenhouse gas objectives.”

“This new electric commercial vehicle once again confirms Quebec’s leadership in transportation electrification. It’s through projects like this one between Transit and Lion that we can build a green and innovative economy,” concludes Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister for Regional Economic Development.