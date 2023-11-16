Lion Electric to Integrate Synop EV Management with LionBeat

Synop, a platform for electric vehicle fleet solutions, has formed a partnership with The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Through this partnership, Synop’s vehicle, charging and energy management solutions will be integrated with LionBeat, Lion’s telematics offering, and additionally available as an add-on solution for non-LionBeat subscribers.

By leveraging Synop’s application programming interfaces, Lion will advance its ecosystem offerings, seamlessly equipping electric school buses and trucks with a single interface that allows clients to see all the data and details needed to manage their assets.

Synop’s technology also can provide Lion customers with added revenue through its advanced vehicle-to-grid technology. By automating energy management that prioritizes charging at lower-cost, off-peak hours, Synop’s software then allows customers to sell that energy back to the grid at a higher price during peak hours from vehicles not in use.