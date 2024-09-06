Lion Electric School Buses Qualify for Dominion Energy Infrastructure Program

The Lion Electric Company’s all-electric school buses are now eligible for Dominion Energy‘s Electric School Bus Infrastructure program in Virginia.

A leading electricity provider in Virginia, Dominion Energy is supporting public school districts within its Virginia service territory by providing fast-charging solutions to districts that receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus funding. As part of this program, Dominion Energy facilitates the coordination of utilities, network upgrades, construction and installation of charging infrastructure for beneficiary school districts.

This initiative also enables electric school buses to serve as a grid resource. With vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, electric school buses can be used for additional energy storage and discharge energy onto the grid during periods of high demand when the buses are not needed for transport.

“Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus Infrastructure program represents a unique opportunity for school districts across Virginia to accelerate the electrification of their school bus fleets,” says Marc-Andre Page, chief customer officer at Lion Electric. “With its offering of purpose-built, vehicle-to-grid enabled electric school buses, Lion is ideally positioned to serve school districts in Virginia.”

“Dominion Energy is committed to helping Virginia remain a leader in clean pupil transportation,” adds Courtney Young, director of Electrification at Dominion Energy. “We are proud to support public school districts in their transition to electrification, with key partners like Lion Electric, and bring the benefits of electric transportation to the customers and communities we serve.”

Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus Infrastructure program is a great complement to the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, for which $5 billion in funding is expected to be deployed over five years to accelerate the adoption of electric school buses across the United States.

School districts interested in acquiring an all-electric school bus can also benefit from the Lion Customer Success team, who can support the transition to zero emissions and maximize operational success. Support includes charging infrastructure through LionEnergy; financing assistance via LionCapital Solutions; funding support services from the LionGrants team; driver, maintenance and safety training by Lion’s BrightSquad; and proprietary EV telematics with LionBeat.