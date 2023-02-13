Lion Electric Pairs Up with Mitsubishi HC Capital for Financing Solutions

The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, says it has entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada and its related company, ENGS Commercial Finance Co, to provide financing solutions to Lion school bus and truck customers in the U.S. and Canada through LionCapital Solutions’ vehicle financing program.

LionCapital Solutions’ turnkey financing solutions can provide for up to 100% of fleet electrification costs, including the initial cost of the vehicle, charging infrastructure and installation and, therefore, can potentially eliminate upfront capital requirements for fleets to transition to electric vehicles, the company says.

“This agreement will allow LionCapital Solutions to leverage Mitsubishi’s vehicle financing expertise and capital to provide Lion customers with financing solutions specifically designed for Lion school buses and trucks, thereby making it easier and simpler for our clients to secure the financing required for the purchase of their Lion vehicles,” says William Blanchard, head of LionCapital Solutions.

