Lion Electric Introduces Class 8 Commercial Truck

The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has unveiled the Lion8 Tractor, an all-electric Class 8 commercial truck.

“The Lion8 Tractor embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility in modern freight transportation,” says Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion. “We are thrilled to introduce a vehicle that not only meets but surpasses the rigorous demands of today’s transportation needs as it sets a new standard in the EV truck market, combining performance, efficiency and environmental sustainability. Our purpose-built electric vehicles stand as the cornerstone of our vision for a sustainable future.”

Engineered for performance and operational efficiency, the Lion8 Tractor, which is expected to be commercially available in mid-2024, offers the highest gross combination weight rating (GCWR) in the EV truck sector at up to 127,000 lbs.

With a battery capacity of up to 630 kWh (Lion’s Heavy-Duty battery packs), providing a range of up to 275 miles (440 kilometers), the Lion8 Tractor is designed for both power and endurance. Charging to 80% SOC (state of charge) at maximum power can be accomplished in about 1.5 hours.

Featuring a 6×4 axle configuration with two integrated two-speed eAxles, the Lion8 Tractor ensures optimized power distribution and efficiency. Its Lion-engineered cab-forward provides optimal driver visibility and maneuverability.

The Lion8 Tractor also provides a high-energy-density proprietary 750-volt battery system and standard vehicle-to-grid (V2G) compatibility. Additional features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and an onboard weighing system further enhance the vehicle’s safety and operational efficiency.

Customers considering the Lion8 Tractor have direct access to the Lion Customer Success team, who support the transition to zero emissions and maximize customer operational success. The support extends from charging infrastructure with LionEnergy, financing assistance with LionCapital Solutions and funding support services provided by the LionGrants team, to driver/maintenance/safety training from LionAssistance and EV telematics with LionBeat.