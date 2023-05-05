Lion Electric Debuts Class 5 All-Electric Truck

The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the Lion5, an all-electric Class 5 truck powered by LionBattery packs, Lion’s new in-house engineered and manufactured 800 V battery packs.

The Lion5 has a maximum payload of up to 12,500 lbs. and is slated for production before the end of the year. The truck features 315 hp, 2,360 lb-ft of torque, and can be equipped with a GCWR up to 30,000 lbs.

The Lion5 has been engineered to be upfit with any suitable body application, the company says. Body builders have access to 4 kW of low voltage and up to 32 kW of high voltage when equipped with the optional provisioned ePTO interface. For additional flexibility, upfitters can choose from multiple LionBattery pack placement configurations, depending on build specification selections.

The LionBattery is a proprietary system that comprises a battery management system, a battery thermal management system, and battery modules and packs. It has been specifically designed to optimize performance, integration and packaging throughout Lion’s complete portfolio of commercial trucks and buses, the company notes. In the Lion5, it will deliver a range of up to 200 miles, while having the capability to be charged to 80% in 1.5 hours.