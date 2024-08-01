Lion 6 Electric Truck Helps Bunzl Deliver Sustainability

Bunzl Canada has introduced the company’s first electric-powered transport truck for Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene’s delivery routes in Toronto, Ontario. The vehicle will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but will also lower engine noise.

This new Lion 6 delivery truck was designed and manufactured by The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The lightweight, aerodynamic, 100% electric heavy-duty model is suited for last-mile urban delivery.

“We selected the Lion 6 specifically for its efficiency, sustainability and exceptional handling in urban settings” says Tim McKinnon, vice president, Operations at Bunzl Canada. “This new technology will reduce emissions on some of our busiest routes in the greater Toronto area.”

Sustainability continues to be a key corporate focus for Bunzl Canada in both its operations and the products it supplies. The company will soon introduce EVs on its urban delivery routes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“This is just one of many high-priority initiatives designed to reduce our company’s environmental footprint and help our customers do the same,” says Brock Tully, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene’s senior vice president. “From LED lighting retrofits in our facilities across the country to new product innovations, we continue to source environmentally preferable alternatives and technology through strategic partnerships in Canada and around the world.”