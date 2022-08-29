Lincoln Electric Develops New EV Fast Chargers for U.S. Market

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. says it is currently designing and manufacturing DC fast chargers for the U.S. EV market.

The company has developed a 50 kW DC fast-charger power module with a scalable architecture to deliver power levels over 300 kW, as well as a single-charge port pedestal compatible with CCS-1 vehicles. A production model is planned for 2023 and leverages core manufacturing and engineering capabilities in the company’s Cleveland facility.

The company’s equipment is engineered to be highly durable and reliable across a range of harsh outdoor operating conditions.

“We believe Lincoln Electric’s proven power electronics and extensive domestic manufacturing capabilities could bring tremendous value to the DC fast charge EV charger market,” states Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln’s chairman and CEO. “This exciting new initiative reinforces the long-term value we believe we can generate from our innovation, operational capabilities and R&D engineers as we seek to accelerate growth as part of our Higher Standard 2025 strategy. We look forward to working with partners to commercialize our EV charger capabilities.”