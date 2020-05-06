Lightning Systems Unveils the Lightning Mobile Fast Charger

Lightning Systems, a developer of zero-emission powertrains, has unveiled Lightning Mobile, a mobile direct current fast charger (DCFC) for electric vehicles (EVs).

Equipped with 192 kWh of high-energy-density, liquid-cooled DC battery storage in a package designed to be installed in a vehicle or trailer for mobile deployment, Lightning Mobile can be rapidly deployed to provide fast roadside charging to support the operation of electric fleet vehicles. The mobile charger also offers the capability to recharge EVs on their routes, which allows fleets to maximize vehicle uptime.

“Every fleet with electric commercial vehicles will benefit from mobile fast charging. Uptime is the name of the game for fleets,” says Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems.

“While operators will schedule vehicle duties to include depot-based charging, there’s always the chance that a vehicle will need a top-up at another location or en route. There is also often the need for DC fast charging at locations or times that may not already be permitted or where demand rates would prohibit fast charging direct from the grid. Lightning Mobile fulfills all these needs,” he adds.

Lightning Mobile is charged from a standard Level 2 AC charger at up to 18 kW and can deliver DC fast charging at up to 80 kW and, optionally, Level 2 AC charging at up to 19.2 kW. Lightning Systems designed the system to be installed in its Lightning Electric Transit 350HD cargo van, but the system can be installed in any vehicle or trailer that meets size and weight specifications.

The new mobile EV charger is specifically designed for commercial EVs, which have high-energy capacities and support DC fast charging. The batteries in the Lightning Mobile package share all of the same advanced features as Lightning Systems’ powertrains, including active thermal management for optimum battery performance and longevity, and sophisticated management, safety and telematics/analytics features.

Lightning Mobile also can be used to provide DC fast charging from Level 2 AC charging infrastructure, as well as taking advantage of off-peak utility rates by charging Lightning Mobile at low rate times and using it to charge the vehicles at times that suit operations. Rental and leasing options will be available.

Photo: Lightning Mobile installed in Lightning Systems’ Transit 350HD cargo van