Lightning Systems Receives Electric Cargo Van Order

Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emission drivetrains, has received an order from the California Department of State Hospitals for 12 zero-emission, all-electric Ford Transit 350 HD models.

The vans are being provided to the hospital system by Wondries Fleet Group, a fleet dealer in California. All 12 are Class 3 delivery vans and were purchased under the terms of a California state contract.

“We are very pleased that the California Department of State Hospitals selected our zero-emission, all-electric vehicles to move medical materials and transport cargo,” says Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems.

“This is a very challenging time for all hospitals, and we send a heartfelt thank you to all of the first responders, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are working tirelessly during this time of crisis,” he adds.

The Transit vans ordered by California Department of State Hospitals have zero tailpipe emissions and achieve 61 MPGe on EPA city and highway routes, compared to 13 MPG for a gasoline version of the same vehicle. Vehicles equipped with the package are being deployed across the U.S.

Photo: The all-electric Ford Transit 350 HD by Lightning Systems