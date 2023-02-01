Lightning eMotors ZEV3 Electric Van Is Buy America-Certified

Lightning eMotors, a provider of zero-emission commercial vehicles, says its Class 3 Lightning ZEV3 all-electric passenger van has been certified under the Buy American Act.

This certification, along with Lightning’s recently announced Altoona Testing certification, makes the Lightning ZEV3 fully eligible for funding through the $4 billion Federal Transit Administration Low- and No-Emissions grant program, and positions Lightning’s products for other incentives such as the Federal Aviation Administration’s zero emission airport shuttle program (Buy American).

To access this funding, which includes $1 billion in 2023, zero- or low-emission transit vehicles must be both Buy America-certified and pass Altoona Testing to be eligible for purchase or lease using these FTA funds.

“We purposely look for U.S.-based component and subcomponent manufacturers and suppliers and are thrilled to be Buy American Act certified in formal recognition of our largely American supply chain,” says Lightning eMotors’ Chelsea Ramm.

“Additionally, our larger, Class 4 Lightning ZEV4 passenger models have also passed our internal Buy America audit, and we look forward to earning certification through independent verification on this model as well,” adds Ramm.

Buy America certification requires that the cost of components and subcomponents produced in the U.S. represent more than 70% of the total cost to manufacture the vehicle. Internal and independent verification showed that over 80% of the manufacturing cost of ZEV3 models in both battery configurations came from American materials.

Currently in use within fleets across North America for micro-transit and shuttle services, the Lightning ZEV3 passenger van is equipped with an all-electric drivetrain that boasts up to 200 miles of range.