LG Takes Orders for UL-Certified DC Fast Charger

LG Business Solutions USA has begun taking orders for its first Level 3 DC charger in the United States. The new fast-charger, model LG EVD175SK-PN, has been certified to UL 2594, the UL Standard for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment.

To be assembled starting in autumn 2024 at the company’s Fort Worth, Texas, EV charging production center, LG’s new Level 3 DC charger features dynamic load management of multiple chargers, a high-resolution 24-inch LCD touchscreen display, and liquid-cooled CCS/NACS charging cable. The charger is a stand-type model with a connected power bank that provides fast charging up to 175 kW, and the outdoor LCD touchscreen display can serve multiple functions for various owners and use cases.

“LG continues to invest in the global electrification movement, and the announcement of our first Level 3 DC charger demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide our U.S. commercial customers with solutions that enable them to build out their EV vehicle charging infrastructure,” says Michael Kosla, LG Business Solutions senior vice president.

“Together, our Level 2 and Level 3 chargers are creating new opportunities for businesses, municipalities and other public places to support the electrification of America with independently owned and operated charging stations that create new revenue streams, additional marketing and income opportunities, and differentiation with competing businesses,” adds Kosla.