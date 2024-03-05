LG Business Solutions Joins EV Connect’s Charge Site Certification Program

LG Business Solutions has joined the Electric Vehicle Charge Station (EVCS) Certification Program of EV Connect, an electric vehicle charging business platform. The new Level 2 AC charging stations from LG for the North American market are now fully certified for operation on the EV Connect platform and within its charging ecosystem.

The certification program includes comprehensive testing and validation of charging stations to ensure that charge station hardware delivers the best possible performance and uptime with the most advanced charging business features.

“Completing the EV Connect certification reinforces LG’s commitment to adhere to the highest industry standards to deliver the reliability, quality and features required to be successful in the EV charging market,” says Michael Kosla, U.S. senior vice president at LG, which just opened its new EV charger production factory in Fort Worth, Texas. “We look forward to using the reliability and quality of the EV Connect network, as well as EV Connect’s maintenance services and vertical sales capabilities, to help grow our charging business across the U.S.”

The EVCS Certification Program evaluates third-party hardware on its ability to meet EV Connect’s rigorous standards for compliance with the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) communication standard, certain payment processing methods and network communications functions.

Successful completion of the EVCS Certification signifies that charging station behavior and performance are predictable and deliver optimal functionality for owners during and after deployment. Upon successfully passing these tests, the LG Level 2 EV charger and firmware received certification for use on the EV Connect software platform to serve drivers, network operators and utility use cases.

“We are delighted to welcome LG as the latest charging hardware provider dedicated to open standards and interoperability in the EV ecosystem, and we look forward to an ongoing collaboration to ensure that charging stations in the field perform consistently and meet driver expectations,” says Ram Ambatipudi, senior vice president of Business Development at EV Connect. “When great chargers meet great software, customers can build the best possible services on top of our charging network platform. These are the keys to advancing the electric mobility sector.”