Leviton Debuts EV Series Charging Stations with App Compatibility

Leviton, a provider of residential electric vehicle supply equipment and wireless smart home technology, has launched EV Series Charging Stations with My Leviton app compatibility, available in Q1 2023.

The new series includes 32, 48 and 80 Amp Level 2 charging stations that can power any electric vehicle in North America. Easily integrating into the My Leviton ecosystem, users can take control of their entire home with a single app, including EV chargers, lighting and load centers.

“We’re really excited about this EVSE launch. Not only is it expanding the portfolios for two of Leviton’s key brands, but it is also providing residential EV owners with a completely new smart home experience,” says Andrew Taddoni, director of EVSE business development and product management for Leviton commercial & industrial.

Using the My Leviton App, users can remotely view the status of the charging station and when it is ready to charge, in an active charging session or when a session has ended. Additionally, users can get notified if any fault occurs during a charging session to ensure better performance.

In addition to viewing the EV Series, My Leviton app allows for control of the Leviton Smart Load Center and the Decora Smart Wi-Fi product lines, letting users perform actions such as viewing real-time load center energy consumption and scheduling lighting scenes.

My Leviton compatible charging stations are just the latest addition to Leviton’s EV Series portfolio, which officially launched in 2022. The series was re-designed to feature a sleek look and feel, a new Energy Star rating and higher amperages for faster vehicle charging. With a water-resistant enclosure rated NEMA Type 3R, the stations can be installed in a garage or outdoors safely and securely.

In addition to the My Leviton app, the EV Series can integrate with other Leviton electrical infrastructure solutions, including surge protection devices.