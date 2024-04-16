Letenda to Equip Electrip Buses with Forsee Power ZEN PLUS Systems

Letenda’s Electrip zero-emission buses will be equipped with Forsee Power battery systems. Forsee Power will provide its ZEN PLUS high-energy battery systems to be installed on the vehicles specially designed for electric propulsion.

Designed in the province of Quebec, Canada, the Letenda 30-foot (9-meter) Electrip model is optimized to withstand the rigors of North American winters. Its design makes it a zero-emission 100%-electric vehicle that is safe, reliable and highly accessible.

Letenda has chosen to equip its electric buses with the ZEN PLUS battery system, an advanced energy storage solution developed by Forsee Power. The system as applied to the Electrip consists of four ZEN 82 PLUS packs, providing a usable energy capacity of 308 kWh that allows up to 300 km (186 miles) of range. Forsee Power’s lightweight batteries combine with the designed-for-electric characteristics of the Electrip to enhance efficiency.

Forsee Power stands out as one of the first non-Chinese battery manufacturers in the bus market, having equipped over 3,000 electric buses and collaborated with a dozen bus manufacturers worldwide. Many of these manufacturers have already integrated the ZEN PLUS solution, specifically designed for 100% electric heavy vehicles.

This system has a high-performance liquid thermal management system designed to operate efficiently across all climate zones. Furthermore, the use of NMC lithium-ion cells allows the ZEN PLUS to offer a lifecycle of up to 5,000 charging cycles, enhancing its total cost of ownership (TCO). The ZEN PLUS battery system has achieved the latest R100-3 certification and is fully compliant with Buy America requirements.

With an industrial facility in Columbus, Ohio, Forsee Power is strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of the North American market.

“Forsee Power and Letenda share a common vision of sustainable, emissions-free transport,” says Jay Deis, vice president–North America at Forsee Power. “We are pleased that our rapid deployment of our U.S. facility has allowed Letenda to count on us for reliable support of their highly innovative entry into the market.”