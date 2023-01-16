Legislators Propose EV Sales Ban in Wyoming

Six Wyoming state lawmakers have sponsored a measure to end electric vehicle (EV) sales in the state in 12 years by 2035, reports The Hill. The legislators reasoning is focused on protecting oil and gas industries as EVs affect Wyoming’s trading capabilities with other states., reports Lauren Sforza.

“Wyoming’s vast stretches of highway, coupled with a lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, make the widespread use of electric vehicles impracticable for the state; and whereas the batteries used in electric vehicles contain critical minerals whose domestic supply is limited and at risk for disruption,” reads part of the bill. In addition, “the critical minerals used in electric batteries are not easily recyclable or disposable, meaning that municipal landfills in Wyoming and elsewhere will be required to develop practices to dispose of these minerals in a safe and responsible manner.”

The bill continues to explain the legislators’ reasoning, citing, “the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations in Wyoming and throughout the country necessary to support more electric vehicles will require massive amounts of new power generation in order to sustain the misadventure of electric vehicles.”

