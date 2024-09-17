LAZ Parking Teams with bp pulse to Develop, Deploy Public EV Charging Hubs

LAZ Parking has entered into an agreement with electric vehicle charging provider bp pulse to collaborate in the development, deployment and operation of ultra-fast public charging hubs at LAZ-managed parking locations. LAZ manages and leases a network of distributed real estate encompassing 1.6 million parking spaces in over 3,800 locations in 42 states and 477 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with bp pulse,” says Alan Lazowski, chairman and CEO of LAZ. “This agreement builds on LAZ’s mission to provide value to our clients and opportunities for our employees. By focusing on embracing emerging technologies and collaborating with major stakeholders like bp pulse, we are driving positive change and propelling the parking industry toward a resilient and more efficient future.”

The ultra-fast charging hubs developed by bp pulse are classified as Level 3 charging and rated at 250 kW or higher. These chargers can provide EV customers with a full charge in 30 to 45 minutes depending on variables including vehicle type and battery health.

“This collaboration with LAZ supports the delivery of our strategy to bring EV charging to major metro areas at locations where drivers are already going in their day-to-day routines,” adds Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse America. “bp pulse is proud to be to working with like-minded partners who have long term commitments to the EV transition and are propelling the EV industry forward. These LAZ locations will be a welcome addition to bp’s own extensive real estate footprint across the U.S. and bp pulse’s existing third-party relationships like our recently announced plans with Simon Property Group, amongst others.”

As LAZ’s preferred partner for ultra-fast charging nationwide, bp pulse will work with LAZ to identify locations best suited for ultra-fast charging hubs with a focus on key metros and other areas with a high density of vehicles including those with high-tenancy housing, universities and hotels. Each site will be publicly available and operate 24/7 to ensure drivers can charge when they need to. EV drivers will receive up to one hour of free parking when they charge using the bp pulse app.