Landi Renzo Granted CNG Certification for the Ford 7.3L Engine

Landi Renzo USA, the American subsidiary of Landi Renzo Group, a global company that specializes in eco-fuel systems for the automotive industry, has received the EPA certification (CNG) for the Ford 7.3L engine covering Class 4-7 vehicles.

The Landi Renzo USA eco-fuel CNG system for the 7.3L engine is used in airport and hotel shuttle buses, delivery trucks, service trucks, large package trucks as well as other vocational offerings. Many of these vehicles will be able to take advantage of various grant funding opportunities.

“Our EPA certification is the result of the tremendous work of many individuals. We also want to recognize Ford’s support in helping us produce a world-class CNG product,” says Paul Shaffer, executive vice president of Landi Renzo USA.

During this 18-month effort, Landi Renzo USA conducted extensive engine and vehicle testing to meet the stringent Ford Q-185 gaseous prep guidelines and demonstrate full useful life durability.

CARB certification on the 7.3L is expected in the second quarter.

Landi Renzo USA is approved as a Ford QVM System Developer and Installer for gaseous fuels, offering a variety of eco-fuel systems for commercial fleets. By fleets utilizing the Landi Renzo USA system, the Ford warranty remains fully in place.

Photo: Ford’s E-450 CNG truck equipped with the 7.3L engine